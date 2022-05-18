Vermont invests in Burlington brownfield cleanup

Vermont is investing $6 million in brownfield funding to clean up a former industrial site in Burlington.

Governor Phil Scott announced the funding for cleanup and redevelopment at 453 Pine Street on Wednesday.

In 2013 it was one of the first sites enrolled in the state’s Brownfield Economic Revitalization Alliance Program. But the location, near a former coal gasification plant, has proved to be a complex challenge to redevelop due to the nature of the contamination and closeness to Lake Champlain.

Following cleanup the planned redevelopment includes a Nordic-style bathhouse and botanical gardens.