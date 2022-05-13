© 2022
News
Northeast Report

Pancake breakfast returns Saturday to Springfield's Main Street

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
Pancakebrkfast_2009.jpg
Spirit of Springfield
/
The "Worlds Largest Pancake Breakfast" in 2009

Annual community event was disrupted for two years because of the pandemic

Breakfast is being served this Saturday to thousands of people in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

The tradition of The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is returning to mid-May for the first time in two years.

Along with the pancakes, syrup, bacon, and beverages there will also be free entertainment and displays.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield, the nonprofit that presents the community event.

News Spirit of SpringfieldJudy MattWorld's Largest Pancake Breakfast
