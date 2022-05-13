Pancake breakfast returns Saturday to Springfield's Main Street

Breakfast is being served this Saturday to thousands of people in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

The tradition of The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is returning to mid-May for the first time in two years.

Along with the pancakes, syrup, bacon, and beverages there will also be free entertainment and displays.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield, the nonprofit that presents the community event.