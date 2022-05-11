Chronic homelessness rises sharply in western Massachusetts

Overall homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts remained at about the same level as last year according to the point-in-time census taken last February.

But the latest data shared at a recent gathering of activists, lawmakers, government officials, and housing specialists, revealed a near doubling of the number of chronically homeless people.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pamela Schwartz, Director of the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness.