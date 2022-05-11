Chronic homelessness rises sharply in western Massachusetts
The increase is one of the continuing effects of the pandemic
Overall homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts remained at about the same level as last year according to the point-in-time census taken last February.
But the latest data shared at a recent gathering of activists, lawmakers, government officials, and housing specialists, revealed a near doubling of the number of chronically homeless people.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pamela Schwartz, Director of the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness.