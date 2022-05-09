© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Springfield Public Schools will have state's first free full-day universal preschool

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
Part-time or half-day preschools pose a challenge for many working parents.
Preschool classroom space has been added at a dozen elementary schools in Springfield.

1,800 children are eligible to enroll

The School Committee in Springfield, Massachusetts has approved a new budget that will allow for a history-making expansion next fall of early childhood education.

The adoption by the School Committee of a $545 million budget sets the stage for the Springfield Public Schools to become the first district in the state with free universal full-day preschool for 3- and 4- year olds.

It’s estimated that 1,800 children will be enrolled.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pat Roach, the Chief Finance and Operations Officer for the Springfield Public Schools.

Tags

News Springfield Public Schoolspreschool
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill