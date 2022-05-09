Springfield Public Schools will have state's first free full-day universal preschool

The School Committee in Springfield, Massachusetts has approved a new budget that will allow for a history-making expansion next fall of early childhood education.

The adoption by the School Committee of a $545 million budget sets the stage for the Springfield Public Schools to become the first district in the state with free universal full-day preschool for 3- and 4- year olds.

It’s estimated that 1,800 children will be enrolled.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pat Roach, the Chief Finance and Operations Officer for the Springfield Public Schools.