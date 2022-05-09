Rally opposing Supreme Court draft Roe v. Wade decision held at SUNY Plattsburgh

Students, staff and faculty rallied on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus Monday over the leaked draft Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision.

Supporters of women’s right to choose gathered at the Amite Plaza on the college campus to chant and express concerns about the potential implications of the loss of Roe v. Wade. Rally organizer sophomore Mary Stockman says it’s not just abortion rights at risk.

“It’s the opening gate for other Supreme Court decisions to be overturned like Loving v. Virginia which has to do with interracial marriage, Obergefell v. Hodges which has to do with gay rights, also Lawrence v. Texas which also has to do with gay rights,” Stockman said. “So this is just the flood gates opening for the Supreme Court to overturn anything.”

Stockman hopes the rally delivers a message of pro-choice unity.