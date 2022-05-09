Albany Medical Center names new leaders for hospital and Albany Medical College

Albany Medical Center has announced new leaders for the hospital and Albany Medical College.

Dr. Alan Boulos, a longtime Albany Med neurosurgeon and 1994 graduate of Albany Medical College, has been named the school’s 18th dean. He takes over for Dr. Vincent Verdile, who held the post from 2014 until his retirement at the end of last year. Boulos has been serving as interim dean since January.

“Dr. Boulos is a consummate leader who is highly regarded among our faculty, students, staff, and constituents,” said Dr. Dennis McKenna, president and CEO of the Albany Med Health System in a statement. “He has consistently demonstrated his dedication to his patients, trainees, and staff, as well as his alma mater. I am confident that the Medical College’s tradition of excellence will flourish under his seasoned leadership and look forward to working with him as he advances our educational missions.”

Also, Dr. Peter Paige has been named executive vice president and hospital general director of Albany Medical Center. Trained as an emergency medicine physician, Paige most recently served as executive vice president, chief physician executive and chief clinical officer for Jackson Health System in Miami. Before that, he held numerous roles at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Glenn Davenport, courtesy of Albany Medical Center / Dr. Peter Paige

“Throughout his career, Dr. Paige has shown an exemplary commitment to patient safety, quality of care, operational improvement and financial accountability,” said Dr. McKenna. “His steady, team-minded leadership and his passion for the advancement of academic medicine seamlessly align with our missions in patient care, education and research.”

Paige takes over for Ferdinand Venditti, who retired in March.