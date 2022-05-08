© 2022
New Saratoga Springs DPW Commissioner Jason Golub discusses priorities for interim role

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published May 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Jason Golub

The Saratoga Springs city council last week appointed Jason Golub to serve as interim Public Works Commissioner.

Golub, who previously co-chaired the city’s Police Reform Task Force, was formally sworn in as DPW Commissioner on Thursday. In the Spa City’s system of government, department heads and the mayor also serve on the five-member city council.

Golub intends to seek re-election in a special election this November to serve the remainder of late DPW Commissioner Anthony “Skip” Scirocco’s term. He died last month at age 74.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
