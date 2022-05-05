Vermont Attorney General will not run for re-election

Vermont’s Attorney General will not seek re-election.

Democrat T.J. Donovan announced Thursday that he will not to run for the seat he has held since January 2017.

“You know after 16 years I just think it was time to take a break and try something different," Donovan told WAMC Thursday.

Donovan, who before becoming AG spent a decade as Chittenden County state’s attorney, says work his office has done to settle cases concerning the opioid epidemic has been the most meaningful to him.

