News
Midday Magazine

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission proposes 6.5 percent rate hike

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
a man standing in front of a large water reservoir
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Executive Director Josh Schimmel at the Cobble Mountain Reservoir.

Average residential bill would go up by $7 per month

It may cost a quarter of a million residents in western Massachusetts more money later this year to turn on the water tap.

A 6.5 percent rate increase is being proposed by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

If the new rates are approved, it would raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by $7.

A virtual public hearing on the proposed rates is scheduled for Tuesday May 31 at 6 PM.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the commission’s executive director Josh Schimmel.

