Springfield Water and Sewer Commission proposes 6.5 percent rate hike
Average residential bill would go up by $7 per month
It may cost a quarter of a million residents in western Massachusetts more money later this year to turn on the water tap.
A 6.5 percent rate increase is being proposed by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.
If the new rates are approved, it would raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by $7.
A virtual public hearing on the proposed rates is scheduled for Tuesday May 31 at 6 PM.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the commission’s executive director Josh Schimmel.