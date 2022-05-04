Springfield Water and Sewer Commission proposes 6.5 percent rate hike

It may cost a quarter of a million residents in western Massachusetts more money later this year to turn on the water tap.

A 6.5 percent rate increase is being proposed by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

If the new rates are approved, it would raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by $7.

A virtual public hearing on the proposed rates is scheduled for Tuesday May 31 at 6 PM.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the commission’s executive director Josh Schimmel.

