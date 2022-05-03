Murals inspired by stories of homeless shown at Albany Medical Center

New murals inspired by stories of Albany’s homeless population can now be seen on Albany Medical Center from New Scotland Avenue.

The three colorful mural paintings each tell a story from interviews conducted last summer at Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless on Sheridan Avenue.

Second-year medical college student Andrew Kwok conducted the interviews. He is also co-leader of Empowering Arts, a program at the college that serves the community through artistic expression and community building projects.

“I was able to interview guests who wanted to be interviewed and just spoke to them and just listen and got to know more about them … and I jotted down notes during those interviews,” he said. “After those interviews, I compiled a list of notes and provide it to the artist, who is Jade Warrick, TrashKiD Art, and you've seen their work all over downtown Albany.”

The 2020 U.S. Census found an estimated 3.5 million people experience homelessness throughout the United States. A February report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found Albany County in 2021 had about 750 unhoused residents.

Kwok says he thought of the idea of the project during a bi-weekly art session at IPH.

“It's such a prevalent issue in our community - and also worldwide - and I feel like there needs to be more discussions on it. People need to be more aware of what's going on in the community, and ways to help the community, and ways to bring the community back together, so that no one feels left out.”

Other murals can be seen in Troy and on Broadway near the Albany Center Gallery. It will also travel to IPH and Family Promise in the coming months.

Tony Iadicicco is Albany Center Gallery Executive Director.

“I think art can heal, it can inspire and empower. It can transform, it could change everything. So, I think it's a crucial part to it,” Iadicicco said.

Kwok says his time working with art has taught him not all people are comfortable expressing themselves or speaking about their pain.

“I think art is such a unique way to express yourself because some people are not comfortable with speaking (to other). Some people are more comfortable with just writing. Some people are more comfortable with making film. Art has no boundaries, right? So, it's incredible to see what people create and I think having people create more things is ultimately beneficial for the community and for themselves, as well.”

The murals will be displayed at Albany Med through May.