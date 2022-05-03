DA Harrington secures signatures to be on fall ballot, but no campaign announcement yet

Harrington, who has not officially declared her candidacy for a second four-year term, had over 1,130 signatures in to the Secretary of State’s office by the end of April, according to the source. 1,000 are needed to make it onto the ballot.

The progressive Democrat will face off in the party primary with local attorney Timothy Shugrue, who describes himself as a moderate.

“I'm going to offer community support, doing programs, and at the same time, being tough on criminals, and also dealing correctly with people who may find themselves in a bad situation who haven't had the resources or the availability to get services,” he told WAMC.

The primary is September 6th.