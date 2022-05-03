© 2022
New York Congressman Antonio Delgado tapped as new Lieutenant Governor
News

DA Harrington secures signatures to be on fall ballot, but no campaign announcement yet

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
A woman in a blue suit stands in front of a set of stone stairs
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Sources close to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington tell WAMC that the Democrat has secured enough signatures to be on the ballot for this fall’s election.

Harrington, who has not officially declared her candidacy for a second four-year term, had over 1,130 signatures in to the Secretary of State’s office by the end of April, according to the source. 1,000 are needed to make it onto the ballot.

The progressive Democrat will face off in the party primary with local attorney Timothy Shugrue, who describes himself as a moderate.

“I'm going to offer community support, doing programs, and at the same time, being tough on criminals, and also dealing correctly with people who may find themselves in a bad situation who haven't had the resources or the availability to get services,” he told WAMC.

The primary is September 6th.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
