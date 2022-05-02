Democrat enters race for Vermont governor

Although it’s not yet known if Vermont Governor Phil Scott will seek a fourth term, a Democrat has entered the race.

The first candidate to enter the race for governor made her announcement on the Statehouse steps Monday. Advocate Brenda Siegel said COVID is not the only crisis the state has faced over the past two years.

“There was already an overdose crisis. There was already a mental health crisis. There was already a climate crisis. There was already a housing crisis. And we need leadership on those issues.”

Siegel came in third among four candidates in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary and also in the 2020 Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor.

Republican Governor Phil Scott has said he will announce his reelection plans at the end of the legislative session, which could be as soon as this week.