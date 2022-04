WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman about the civil lawsuits filed against a New York State trooper charged in death of 11-year-old Monica Goods. They also discuss Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg's promise that his office will "absolutely" seek to re-indict Raymond Snyder for the murder of Romero Underwood even as it seeks to have Judge Bryan Rounds dismissal of the case nullified.