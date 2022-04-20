Senator Patrick Leahy honored at Vermont Statehouse

Vermont’s senior Senator Patrick Leahy was honored by the Vermont legislature on Wednesday as he nears retirement at the end of his eighth term.

Leahy was honored by the Vermont Legislature and state leaders at the Statehouse for his service to the state.

Republican Governor Phil Scott called Leahy and “incredible champion for Vermont.”

“The list of ways he’s improved the state just goes on and on and on.”

Leahy recalled growing up across the street from the Statehouse and said the celebration was a surprise.