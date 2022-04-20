© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Senator Patrick Leahy honored at Vermont Statehouse

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 20, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
Leahy Statehouse
photo provided by the Vermont Lieutenant Governor's office
/
Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is honored at the Statehouse in Montpelier

Vermont’s senior Senator Patrick Leahy was honored by the Vermont legislature on Wednesday as he nears retirement at the end of his eighth term.

Leahy was honored by the Vermont Legislature and state leaders at the Statehouse for his service to the state.

Republican Governor Phil Scott called Leahy and “incredible champion for Vermont.”

“The list of ways he’s improved the state just goes on and on and on.”

Leahy recalled growing up across the street from the Statehouse and said the celebration was a surprise.

Tags

News Senator Patrick LeahyPatrick Leahy retirementVermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More