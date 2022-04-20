As House prepares to debate proposed state budget, Baker presses for tax cuts

Another step is being taken in Massachusetts toward developing a state budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1st.

The Massachusetts House is expected to begin debate Monday on a nearly $50 billion budget for fiscal year 2023.

Ahead of the House budget debate, Governor Charlie Baker is trying to build support for a $700 million tax cut package.

The tax cuts proposed by the Republican governor were not included in the budget released by the Democratic House leadership last week.

For analysis on the budget proposal and Baker’s tax cut plans, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Eileen McAnneny, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.