© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
W211CE, 90.1 FM and W257BL, 99.3 FM, Oneonta, NY are off the air due to a power outage.
News
Midday Magazine

As House prepares to debate proposed state budget, Baker presses for tax cuts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
massachusetts_state_house__boston__massachusetts_capitol.jpg
en.wikipedia.org
/
Another step in the annual budget writing process on Beacon Hill takes place with debate and votes on amendments beginning April 25th in the House

More than 1,500 amendments filed in advance of floor debate on the fiscal year 2023 state budget.

Another step is being taken in Massachusetts toward developing a state budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1st.

The Massachusetts House is expected to begin debate Monday on a nearly $50 billion budget for fiscal year 2023.

Ahead of the House budget debate, Governor Charlie Baker is trying to build support for a $700 million tax cut package.

The tax cuts proposed by the Republican governor were not included in the budget released by the Democratic House leadership last week.

For analysis on the budget proposal and Baker’s tax cut plans, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Eileen McAnneny, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Tags

News Massachusetts Taxpayers FoundationMassachusetts LegislatureMassachusetts State Budget
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill