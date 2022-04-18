© 2022
Keep Springfield Beautiful hosting city-wide cleanup on April 30

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
Volunteers will fan out in various neighborhoods of Springfield on April 30th, 2022 to pick up litter and debris from public spaces and city-owned vacant lots.

It has been two years since the volunteer litter pickup was last held

A city-wide cleanup of litter from public spaces will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday April 30th.

The volunteer event is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Neighborhood councils, civic associations and community groups are being invited to participate.

The Keep Springfield Beautiful organization will provide trash bags, gloves, masks, and trash pickers to the volunteers.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Keep Springfield Beautiful President Melvin Edwards.

