Keep Springfield Beautiful hosting city-wide cleanup on April 30

A city-wide cleanup of litter from public spaces will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday April 30th.

The volunteer event is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Neighborhood councils, civic associations and community groups are being invited to participate.

The Keep Springfield Beautiful organization will provide trash bags, gloves, masks, and trash pickers to the volunteers.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Keep Springfield Beautiful President Melvin Edwards.