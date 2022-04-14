Hyperlocal air pollution data for greater Springfield now online

A new website has launched that shows real-time air quality in local neighborhoods of greater Springfield – a region with one of the highest rates of asthma in the country.

The interactive website lets users point to any of dozens of sensors located around Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, and Easthampton and see data on air pollution and wind flow as well as advise on keeping healthy in the current conditions.

The sensors for the project were paid for by the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts is leading the collaborative effort to provide the hyperlocal air quality data.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Sarita Hudson, the institute’s Director of Programs.

