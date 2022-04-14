© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Hyperlocal air pollution data for greater Springfield now online

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Air_quality_website.jpg
Screenshot by Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The website pvhealthyair.org is a neighborhood-by-neighborhood look at real-time data on air pollution.

Website can advise people with health problems if it is safe to go outdoors.

A new website has launched that shows real-time air quality in local neighborhoods of greater Springfield – a region with one of the highest rates of asthma in the country.

The interactive website lets users point to any of dozens of sensors located around Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, and Easthampton and see data on air pollution and wind flow as well as advise on keeping healthy in the current conditions.

The sensors for the project were paid for by the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts is leading the collaborative effort to provide the hyperlocal air quality data.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Sarita Hudson, the institute’s Director of Programs.

Tags

News Public Health Institute of Western MassachusettsMassachusetts attorney general Maura Healey
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill