After Albany mayoral campaign loss, GOP’s Purdy to run for 109th District Assembly seat

A losing 2021 Albany mayoral candidate is now running for the New York state Assembly.

Republican Alicia Purdy is running in the 109th district. The Republican says she decided to challenge Democrat Pat Fahy after her neighborhood was redistricted into the district.

"As a resident here in the 109th Assembly District," Purdy said "I've been greatly disturbed by the voting record of the incumbent and decided that it doesn't represent me, it doesn't represent the lion's share of people and it's completely out of touch and it's time to move in a different direction."

Purdy unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan last year.

In office since 2013, Fahy says she stands on her record.

“I’m very proud of my record and committed to run for reelection," said Fahy. "I always think there’s more work to do, especially on the host of issues that I’ve tried to champion over the last few years.”