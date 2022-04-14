© 2022
After Albany mayoral campaign loss, GOP’s Purdy to run for 109th District Assembly seat

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published April 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Republican Alicia Purdy is running for NYS Assembly in the 109th district.
Republican Alicia Purdy is running for NYS Assembly in the 109th district.

A losing 2021 Albany mayoral candidate is now running for the New York state Assembly.

Republican Alicia Purdy is running in the 109th district. The Republican says she decided to challenge Democrat Pat Fahy after her neighborhood was redistricted into the district.

"As a resident here in the 109th Assembly District," Purdy said "I've been greatly disturbed by the voting record of the incumbent and decided that it doesn't represent me, it doesn't represent the lion's share of people and it's completely out of touch and it's time to move in a different direction."

Purdy unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan last year.

In office since 2013, Fahy says she stands on her record.

“I’m very proud of my record and committed to run for reelection," said Fahy. "I always think there’s more work to do, especially on the host of issues that I’ve tried to champion over the last few years.”

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
