Vermont reaches settlement with online electronic smoking retailers

Vermont will receive more than $200,000 in a settlement over online electronic cigarette sales.

It is illegal in Vermont to sell vaping products and electronic smoking paraphernalia to individual consumers. The Vermont Attorney General’s office says two online retailers, VR Products and Magma Holding, will pay a total of $215,000 in civil penalties.

In addition to the penalties the companies are required to inform Vermont consumers that they do not ship to state residents.

In total the state has reached settlements totaling more than $833,000 with 23 online retailers since December 2020.