Ukrainian boxer Pinchuk vies for title in Schenectady as war continues back home

Lucas Willard / WAMC Lyubomyr Pinchuk

Boxing returns to Rivers Casino in Schenectady tonight.

And appearing in the main event is Lyubomyr Pinchuk, a 25-year-old native of Ukraine.

Pinchuk, whose family is in Lviv in the western part of the country, has been living in the U.S. since 2017, and resides in Pittsburgh.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Pinchuk in Schenectady on Friday ahead of his fight for the WBC Continental Americas & NABA Gold Cruiserweight Title.