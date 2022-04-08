North Country sky watchers marking two years to eclipse

Preparations are under way for a total solar eclipse in two years that will be visible in our region.

On April 8, 2024 a total solar eclipse will occur and the path of totality will cross areas of the United States.

According to the National Solar Observatory, the eclipse will begin at about 2:15 in the afternoon in Plattsburgh, Lake Placid, Tupper Lake and the northern Adirondacks for nearly 2 and a half hours with totality lasting 3 and a half minutes.

However, since 2000, the region has had a cloudy day on April 8th about 70 percent of the time.

Albany, southern Vermont and Massachusetts are in the path of partial eclipse with about 96 percent of the sun’s disk covered by the moon.