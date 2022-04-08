March, demonstration planned for Sunday in response to Pittsfield police killing of Miguel Estrella

While the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate what led to 22-year-old Miguel Estrella’s death at the hands of the Pittsfield Police Department during a mental health crisis March 25th, grieving community members are speaking out. DuBois Thomas worked with Estrella at Central Berkshire Habitat For Humanity.

“The account that that we saw from the police perspective is not Miguel," Thomas told WAMC. "That is not the Miguel that anybody knows. And it's just heartbreaking that such a bright light in our community was snuffed out like that.”

The Pittsfield Police Department has rebuffed WAMC’s requests for comment on Estrella’s shooting.

The “Long Live Miguel” march begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Columbus Ave and North Street, ending in Park Square.