News

March, demonstration planned for Sunday in response to Pittsfield police killing of Miguel Estrella

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
Long Live Miguel march organizers
Provided

Family and friends of a Pittsfield, Massachusetts man shot and killed by city police last month are organizing a march and demonstration on Sunday.

While the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate what led to 22-year-old Miguel Estrella’s death at the hands of the Pittsfield Police Department during a mental health crisis March 25th, grieving community members are speaking out. DuBois Thomas worked with Estrella at Central Berkshire Habitat For Humanity.

“The account that that we saw from the police perspective is not Miguel," Thomas told WAMC. "That is not the Miguel that anybody knows. And it's just heartbreaking that such a bright light in our community was snuffed out like that.”

The Pittsfield Police Department has rebuffed WAMC’s requests for comment on Estrella’s shooting.

The “Long Live Miguel” march begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Columbus Ave and North Street, ending in Park Square.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
