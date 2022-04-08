College in Vermont buys land to build affordable housing

Middlebury College has purchased 35 acres of land and plans to build affordable and workforce housing on the parcel.

The private Vermont college bought the land for $1.5 million dollars. It has partnered with Summit Properties of South Burlington and will sell it to the company in increments as the land is developed.

Middlebury College President Laurie Patton cited an urgent need to increase the availability of housing in Addison County. A mix of affordable and workforce housing is planned with some available for rent and others for purchase.

The property is already zoned for high density housing and is within walking distance to downtown Middlebury.