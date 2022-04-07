Study finds housing costs out of reach for many in greater Springfield area

The greater Springfield, Massachusetts area is frequently touted as an affordable place to live.

It may be true when compared to other parts of the state where housing prices and rents are higher. A recent study, however, found housing costs in the Pioneer Valley to be increasingly out of reach for the region’s residents.

The findings are in a report published by the UMass Donahue Institute for Way Finders, the nonprofit housing agency based in Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Keith Fairey, the president and CEO of Way Finders.