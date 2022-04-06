Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette

© 2022
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published April 6, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT
WAMC's Lucas Willard speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about an effort by the Schenectady City Council put an end to individuals making derogatory remarks during the comment period designed to allow residents to voice their concerns about city affairs.

They also discuss a Scotia organization that is looking to take over a portion of the old K Mart building in the Rotterdam ViaPort and turn it into a bingo hall four nights a week to provide a space to three organizations looking to raise funds.

