Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette

WAMC's Lucas Willard speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about an effort by the Schenectady City Council put an end to individuals making derogatory remarks during the comment period designed to allow residents to voice their concerns about city affairs.

They also discuss a Scotia organization that is looking to take over a portion of the old K Mart building in the Rotterdam ViaPort and turn it into a bingo hall four nights a week to provide a space to three organizations looking to raise funds.

