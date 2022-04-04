© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Small earthquake confirmed in Upper Valley

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
Quechee earthquake
U.S. Geological Survey
/
Map showing epicenter of earthquake

The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed that a small earthquake occurred near the Vermont-New Hampshire border on April 1st

The USGS says a 2.2-magnitude quake occurred around noon Friday, centered about 2 miles north-northeast of Quechee, Vermont, which is a few miles west of White River Junction.

The agency notes that the New England region has experienced small earthquakes since Colonial times and averages about two a year.

WCAX TV reported that Upper Valley residents said they heard a rumble, like thunder.

Tags

News earthquake
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley