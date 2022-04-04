Small earthquake confirmed in Upper Valley

The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed that a small earthquake occurred near the Vermont-New Hampshire border on April 1st.

The USGS says a 2.2-magnitude quake occurred around noon Friday, centered about 2 miles north-northeast of Quechee, Vermont, which is a few miles west of White River Junction.

The agency notes that the New England region has experienced small earthquakes since Colonial times and averages about two a year.

WCAX TV reported that Upper Valley residents said they heard a rumble, like thunder.