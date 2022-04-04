© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Police investigate fatal car crash in Beekmantown

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
The seal of the New York State Police
New York State Police
The seal of the New York State Police

New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash Saturday north of Plattsburgh.

Police say just before 5 p.m. on Saturday a car driven by 20-year-old Ethan Winterbottom of West Chazy was traveling south on Route 22 when another uninvolved vehicle entered the road.

Winterbottom lost control and hit a guardrail and embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn.

He and his passenger 18-year-old Paula Garcia of Keeseville were taken to the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh where Garcia died.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Tags

News New York State PoliceFatal Accident
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley