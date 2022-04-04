Police investigate fatal car crash in Beekmantown

New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash Saturday north of Plattsburgh.

Police say just before 5 p.m. on Saturday a car driven by 20-year-old Ethan Winterbottom of West Chazy was traveling south on Route 22 when another uninvolved vehicle entered the road.

Winterbottom lost control and hit a guardrail and embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn.

He and his passenger 18-year-old Paula Garcia of Keeseville were taken to the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh where Garcia died.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.