The Oscars tonight is being hailed as a return to normal after last year’s pandemic-muted ceremony. But most of the pre-show attention has been on what’s NOT in the broadcast. With the Academy scrambling to retain ratings, several awards will be given off-screen in a move that has angered the non-celebrity artists who make Hollywood run.

For analysis, we spoke with Washington Post features writer Travis Andrews, who has been covering the run-up to the show.