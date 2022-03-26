Civics series to educate public on local, state, federal governments

A series of public forums that starts on Thursday aims to educate everyday people about their local and state governments. Local residents and members of the Woodstock Democratic Committee are planning to hold several free 90-minute presentations featuring town, county, state, and federal officials.

To learn more about the Cvics Teach-In 2022, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with organizer Bennet Ratcliff, a Woodstock Town Board member and chair of the Woodstock Democratic Committee.