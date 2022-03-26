© 2022
Civics series to educate public on local, state, federal governments

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published March 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Absentee ballots are checked by elections officials
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/

A series of public forums that starts on Thursday aims to educate everyday people about their local and state governments. Local residents and members of the Woodstock Democratic Committee are planning to hold several free 90-minute presentations featuring town, county, state, and federal officials.

To learn more about the Cvics Teach-In 2022, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with organizer Bennet Ratcliff, a Woodstock Town Board member and chair of the Woodstock Democratic Committee.

News votingcivics
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
