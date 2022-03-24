Clarkson names Marc Christensen, SMU dean, as next president

Clarkson University has named Marc Christensen as its 17th president. Christensen is currently the dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

He’ll succeed Anthony Collins, who is stepping down as Clarkson’s president at the end of the academic year, after nearly two decades leading the private institution in Potsdam, New York. Christensen, a leader in photonics research and technology development, is scheduled to start at Clarkson in July.

“I am humbled to be selected as the next President of Clarkson University. Clarkson has a long-held reputation for producing some of the sharpest analytic minds in our nation’s history. This storied legacy, combined with the University’s achievements in advancing social mobility and the career trajectories for alumni, affirms Clarkson’s position as a bold leader among higher education institutions. Clarkson knows who it is and why it matters,” said Christensen. “Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to connecting with the incredible students, faculty, and staff to listen to their stories and develop an even deeper understanding of what makes Clarkson the remarkable community it is.”

Clarkson also runs a Capital Region campus at Union College in Schenectady as well as a research center in Beacon.

“In addition to his experiences in industry, with federal agencies and as an entrepreneur, Marc Christensen’s 20-year commitment to SMU bodes well for the greater Clarkson community," Collins said. "It is very evident that he values relationships and rallying strategic partnerships to build long-term impact on the issues that matter to university stakeholders. Clarkson will have a dynamic future ahead under Dr. Christensen’s leadership.”