Holocaust memorial unveiled at New York State Capitol

A new exhibit on the Holocaust was unveiled Tuesday at the New York State Capitol. The exhibit is reminding viewers of the crisis in Ukraine.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s “Courage to Remember” exhibition features 40 panels displaying nearly 200 original photographs and facts detailing the Holocaust. Downstate Democratic State Senator Anna Kaplan coordinated the exhibition’s arrival in Albany:

"The stats show us that we're not doing a good job teaching the next generation about the atrocities of the Holocaust and the 6 million Jews who were murdered by Nazis," she said.

SWC Associate Dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper says the travelling exhibit has been seen by tens of millions of people on six continents. Cooper dedicated the opening to 96-year-old Boris Romantschenko, a Holocaust survivor recently killed in Ukraine.

"Hitler couldn't kill him. Nazi commandants in four different concentration camps, including Bergen-Belsen and Buchenwald, they couldn't kill him, but Vladimir Putin's troops just did," he said.