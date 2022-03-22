© 2022
Art ideas sought for Springfield Six Corners roundabout

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
This roundabout replaced a dangerous intersection in the Maple High/Six Corners neighborhood.

Something attractive but not distracting sought for the center of the traffic circle

Ideas are being sought for a public art installation at a newly constructed traffic roundabout in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Six Corners Roundabout, finished last year at a cost of $4.2 million, replaced what was one of the most dangerous intersections in the state. Now, Ward 3 City Councilor Melvin Edwards is spearheading an effort to put a work of art in the center of the traffic circle.

A community meeting is being held Wednesday at 5:30 PM for people interested in the project.

The community meeting is being held at the J.C. Williams Center at 116 Florence Street.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Edwards.

News Six Corners roundaboutpublic artMelvin Edwards
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
