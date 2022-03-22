Art ideas sought for Springfield Six Corners roundabout

Ideas are being sought for a public art installation at a newly constructed traffic roundabout in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Six Corners Roundabout, finished last year at a cost of $4.2 million, replaced what was one of the most dangerous intersections in the state. Now, Ward 3 City Councilor Melvin Edwards is spearheading an effort to put a work of art in the center of the traffic circle.

A community meeting is being held Wednesday at 5:30 PM for people interested in the project.

The community meeting is being held at the J.C. Williams Center at 116 Florence Street.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Edwards.

