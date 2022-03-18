Emergency loan fund helps western Massachusetts farms impacted by last summer's record rains
Since its inception, the CISA fund has loaned out nearly $500,000
Zero-interest loans have been awarded to help several farms in western Massachusetts impacted by last summer’s extreme weather.
A total of $110,000 is being loaned to seven farms from an emergency fund administered by Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture.
Phil Korman, executive director of the South Deerfield-based organization spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.