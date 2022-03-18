© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Emergency loan fund helps western Massachusetts farms impacted by last summer's record rains

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
ag - sHELBURNE fARMS tRACTORDSCN7105.jpg
WAMC
/
A record amount of rain in July 2021 turned a lot of farm fields in western Massachusetts to mud.

Since its inception, the CISA fund has loaned out nearly $500,000

Zero-interest loans have been awarded to help several farms in western Massachusetts impacted by last summer’s extreme weather.

A total of $110,000 is being loaned to seven farms from an emergency fund administered by Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture.

Phil Korman, executive director of the South Deerfield-based organization spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

News Community Involved in Sustaining AgricultureClimate Change
