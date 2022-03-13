© 2022

Federal funding to boost program aimed at expanding broadband services across New York

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published March 13, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Federal funding will boost a program aimed at expanding broadband services across New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is pushing to bring service to those remaining high-speed have-nots with a $1.4 billion “ConnectALL” program that relies heavily on recently approved federal funds. As working and learning from home become more common, the governor argues that affordable broadband has become a necessity. New York will benefit from the massive infrastructure law signed in November by President Joe Biden, which includes roughly $65 billion for high-speed internet funding nationwide. The measure includes money for broadband infrastructure in rural areas and a $30-a-month subscription subsidy for lower-income households.

