Taconic High chooses Thunder as new nickname

Taconic High School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has selected Thunder as its new nickname and will retire the Braves nickname and logo.

Pittsfield Public Schools says the Thunder logo will be unveiled this spring, following proposals being developed by multiple sources - including the Taconic student body. The school says its green and gold colors will remain.

In 2020, the Pittsfield School Committee moved to retire the Braves moniker and mascot in an effort to change the nickname to one that does not reference Native American culture.