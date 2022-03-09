Springfield City Councilor Mike Fenton discusses his bid for a seat on the Governor's Council

Springfield City Councilor Mike Fenton has announced his candidacy for the seat on the Governor’s Council from western Massachusetts.

The incumbent, Mary Hurley, is not seeking re-election this year.

The eight-member Council votes on judicial nominations from the governor and also weighs recommendations for pardons and commutations.

Fenton, a Democrat, spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill about his decision to run for the elected state office.

Mike Fenton

First, I think it's worth addressing that the Governor's Council is one of the least known elected positions in Massachusetts government, certainly the least known constitutional office. But it's also one of the most consequential. It's critically important not just to the composition of the judiciary, and the judges who are ambassadors for our courthouses all across the Commonwealth, but also in terms of fighting for regional equity. And this position represents the largest geographic area of any non statewide position that I'm aware of, in Massachusetts, and it is the most underfunded and historically underrepresented area of the state. And that's the four western counties, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, Berkshire. And we need somebody in this position who will effectively advocate for regional representation in the courts, making sure that judicial vacancies are filled in a timely manner in this portion of the state, which has not always been the case. And Judge Hurley did a great job of advocating for that during her tenure, and making sure that those who fill those positions are competent, they have the qualifications and experience necessary to be a member of the Judiciary. And equally as important. They have the appropriate temperament to be good ambassadors for the Commonwealth, and the rule of law through our judicial system. So I was excited to announce and I am excited to announce my candidacy for this position. I think it's critically important that Western Massachusetts have an effective advocate in this role. And that's why I have announced my candidacy because I believe I can meaningfully contribute.

Paul Tuthill

Are there currently openings on the bench in in Western Massachusetts that have gone unfilled?

Mike Fenton

There are always openings on the bench that need attention in Western Massachusetts, I don't have currently in an inventory of what those positions look like. But it is true that historically, positions have been left vacant, in some cases for a number of years. Without being filled by the executive branch. It was a much larger issue during the Patrick administration than it's been during the baker administration. But the overarching theme of regional inequity remains. There's a disproportionate representation in the appeals courts, and the SJC to the eastern portion of the state. And this this district, which encompasses over 90 cities and towns, and a Commonwealth that only has 351, you don't, you know, you don't need to be a calculus major to do the math, when you count that there's eight Governor's Council seats. This represents the overwhelming majority of the representation on the council in terms of geography. And that means that there's a lot of diverse interests across this area of the state. And in order to be adequately represented in the courts out in this portion of the Commonwealth, we need judges to be timely appointed, and to make sure they have the qualifications, credentials and temperament for the job.

Paul Tuthill

You mentioned the lack of regional diversity on the appellate court level Why is that the case?

Mike Fenton

Well, I think it's the case speaks to regional inequities in general. You know, it's why is it the case that chapter 90 funding in the Commonwealth is is doled out in the way that it is why is it the case that special earmarks and appropriations predominantly go to go to East of 495? Why is it the case that in this Commonwealth, you know, when when we are talking about different areas of the state, the 413 area code is regularly left left out of the discussion and not a part of not a part of larger economic development projects. Springfield in this area have long advocated for transportation funding in the form of East West Rail, in the form of burying the I-91 viaduct and other programs going for rail to Pittsfield and elsewhere. Meanwhile, we see the Big Dig spending that took place in the hub in Boston. And, you know, it's just it's just a fact of Massachusetts government that that the epicenter of focus of spending is Boston and the 617 area code and the surrounding suburbs and Western Massachusetts is regularly forgotten, not just in terms of the judiciary, but in almost every measure. And part of this role I see as highlighting those inequities and bringing attention to it and case in point -- The Hampden County Courthouse. We've all read recently and for many years about this being a sick building, and it's caused a tremendous problem for court staff and those seeking their day and the justice system in Hampden County. And when you compare it to other courthouses, Suffolk County, Worcester County, and other locations that have seen millions of dollars in investment into infrastructure, it is a it is a little frustrating, even maddening to think that the structure that we have on State Street for that one of the busiest courthouses in the Commonwealth, is in the condition that it's in. And it's gotten so bad that certain county officers have decided that it's not safe for their employees to be there. Everyone from the Register of Deeds to the Hampden County District Attorney for certain certain staff members who are no longer permanently located for administrative work in the building. And I think that just sort of highlights the overall issue with regional inequity, and making sure that on the governor's council, this somewhat innocuous position, we have an effective advocate, and I think I can meaningfully contribute in that way.

Paul Tuthill

In addition to voting on judicial appointments, one of the other duties of the Governor's Council is to consider pardons and commutations. How would you approach those?

Mike Fenton

It's a really great question. And it's a really critical role of the Governor's Council, the question of Pardons and commutations. And what I can tell you is that the most important variable and deciding these things, is weighing the cases as they come on a case by case basis and approaching all these decisions with impartiality, with with character and integrity and taking into consideration all the facts and circumstances. Certainly there are two sides to almost every story. And the justice system is no different. There are people who are in the system, and who are serving time for crimes of which they're accused. On the other side, there are prosecutors and victims who want justice. And there is no there is no black and white line way to look at this. It's not a bright line issue. We've got to look at these issues on a case by case basis. And I think that having members of the Governor's Council are willing to weigh those facts and circumstances as they come is is really what the voters want and look for and that's what I would bring to the to the governor's council a commitment to review those requests on a case by case basis and to do so, impartially.

