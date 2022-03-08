NY Gov. Hochul celebrates Plug Power groundbreaking in Slingerlands

New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined the groundbreaking Tuesday for Plug Power's newest manufacturing facility.

Speaking outdoors at the Vista Technology Campus in the Albany County hamlet of Slingerlands, Hochul said transitioning to clean green energy won't just help respond to climate change and lower utility costs, it will supercharge economic recovery and create good jobs, and most of all, lower our dependence on foreign oil.

The Democrat referenced the conflict in Ukraine as she called on New Yorkers to stand together.

“We don't want to have Russian oil in this country when they continue that path of aggressive behavior toward their neighbors," Hochul said. "So we have to send a message, just like we did in New York a couple of weeks ago, when I said no more investments for divesting, no more business with any companies from Russia, it all shuts down right now, as well as being so willing to open up our hearts and our homes in our communities to the refugees and literally upwards of millions now are having to flee that that situation. So it all comes down to how we can isolate Russia, and weaning ourselves from there. Oil is an important part of that.”

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh agrees events taking place on the world stage today say a lot about why we need alternative energy.

“Without it, you know, we're going to be dependent upon the Russian gas station forever," said Marsh. "And when you look at what we're doing here in New York, and New York is Plug’s home, we can help solve that problem. And here at this facility, ultimately’ll be 300,000 square feet. Manufacturing, up and running August 1 of this year. We’ll employ 1600 people and this is just the start. “

The groundbreaking was a ceremonial one as construction to build, outfit and equip Plug Power’s new plant is already under way. The $55 million dollar facility will be used for expanding production, warehousing and servicing of Plug’s GenDrive line of hydrogen fuel systems, drop-in fuel cells for existing electric truck fleets.

Hochul says New York has committed $45 million in state tax credits. “This is going to create over 1633 jobs over five years. That's music to my ears. I love this!”

Hochul says such initiatives will bring New York to prominence as a global leader in green technology.

