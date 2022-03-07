© 2022
News
Northeast Report

Springfield City Council considers creating housing trust fund

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
The proposed housing trust fund could be used by low and moderate-income homeowners to make repairs to their property.

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts is expected to give initial approval tonight to establishing a housing trust fund.

It could be tapped for a variety of purposes including a repair program for low and moderate-income homeowners, according to City Councilor Jesse Lederman, the lead sponsor of the ordinance.

He said it has been discussed in several Council committee meetings and his colleagues appear eager to move forward with the initiative.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman.

