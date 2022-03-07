© 2022
Earmark in state budget will help promote 413Cares portal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
413Cares.org is a community portal that provides residents of western Massachusetts with access to information about available resources.

$150,000 for Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts

The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts is receiving $150,000 from the state budget for its 413Cares initiative.

The earmark was secured by members of the region’s state legislative delegation.

Democratic State Senator Adam Gomez of Springfield praised the institute for “their tireless efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more on the 413Cares initiative and how the state budget earmark will be used, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jessica Collins, the executive director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts.

