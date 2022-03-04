Tri-Town Health Department drops indoor masking directive for Lee, Lenox, and Stockbridge

The change went into effect immediately after the Tri-Town Health Department’s Thursday afternoon meeting. Executive Director Jim Wilusz says it follows statewide and national moves to lift masking requirements after the Omicron surge peaked in January.

“Our case positive rates, they have been trending down for quite some time," he told WAMC. "And then particularly, coming out of school winter break, we were a little bit concerned to see what the fallout of that would have been, and it's been pretty OK. And I think we feel pretty good about the decision we made.”

The indoor masking directive was originally issued in September 2021.