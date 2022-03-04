© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tri-Town Health Department drops indoor masking directive for Lee, Lenox, and Stockbridge

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
A KN95 mask.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The regional health department that represents the Berkshire County communities of Lee, Lenox, and Stockbridge has dropped its indoor masking directive amid declining COVID-19 rates.

The change went into effect immediately after the Tri-Town Health Department’s Thursday afternoon meeting. Executive Director Jim Wilusz says it follows statewide and national moves to lift masking requirements after the Omicron surge peaked in January.

“Our case positive rates, they have been trending down for quite some time," he told WAMC. "And then particularly, coming out of school winter break, we were a little bit concerned to see what the fallout of that would have been, and it's been pretty OK. And I think we feel pretty good about the decision we made.”

The indoor masking directive was originally issued in September 2021.

Tags

News Mask Ordinancetri town health departmentLeelenoxStockbridge
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More