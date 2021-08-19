© 2021
Berkshire Community College Issues Universal Masking Order

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
Two wings of a concrete complex meet in a quad.
https://www.mass.gov/

Berkshire Community College will require masks for anyone entering its indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Andrea Wadsworth is BCC’s Vice President of Administration and Finance.

“We're doing that because our history of how we've dealt with a pandemic is to follow the science," she told WAMC. "And so as we see the numbers increase through Berkshire County, it has been decided for the best health and wellbeing of our students and the community abroad who come to our campus that masks should be worn inside. So we're supporting that that position until the pandemic numbers change and the data supports a pivot from that.”

BCC has around 1,300 students at its locations around the county.

Tags

NewsBerkshire Community College
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
