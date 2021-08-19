Berkshire Community College Issues Universal Masking Order

Andrea Wadsworth is BCC’s Vice President of Administration and Finance.

“We're doing that because our history of how we've dealt with a pandemic is to follow the science," she told WAMC. "And so as we see the numbers increase through Berkshire County, it has been decided for the best health and wellbeing of our students and the community abroad who come to our campus that masks should be worn inside. So we're supporting that that position until the pandemic numbers change and the data supports a pivot from that.”

BCC has around 1,300 students at its locations around the county.