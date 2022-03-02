Standing with Ukraine, Pittsfield lights downtown blue and yellow

In a statement, Mayor Linda Tyer said that “these unjust acts of war reflect the very worst of humanity, leaving a trail of devastation that will reverberate long after the invasion is over.”

The mayor added, “here in our small city, we hear you, we see you, and we're standing with you.”

In an effort to show solidarity with Ukraine, Pittsfield has lit up major downtown buildings like City Hall and the Colonial Theatre in the blue and yellow of the country’s flag.

You can read Tyer's full statement below:

The City of Pittsfield stands in solidarity with the courageous men and women of Ukraine. For days, the eyes of the world have been transfixed to the atrocities inflicted upon the sovereign country of Ukraine and her people. These unjust acts of war reflect the very worst of humanity, leaving a trail of devastation that will reverberate long after the invasion is over.

At the same time, we bear witness to the indomitable strength, courage, and resolve of the Ukrainian people who refuse to give up their country without a fight. Their tenacious resolve stands as a glimmer of hope in the midst of unspeakable horror unfolding in real-time.

This spark of light symbolizes a hope that cannot be extinguished.

As our global humanity calls for us to never look away from cruelty and violence, we, here in the City of Pittsfield, express our support through bright lights as well.

The colors of blue and yellow will light up our city’s downtown, bathing the exteriors of City Hall, 100 North St., Barrington Stage, The Colonial Theatre, Crawford Square, The Shipton Building, Persip and Sotille parks, as a testament to the Ukrainian people’s humanity and their unrelenting fight for their country.

