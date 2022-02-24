Study finds guidelines do not protect against harmful salt loading

Environmental guidelines around the world that dictate how much salt pollution is allowable in freshwater lakes, streams, and wetlands are failing to protect ecosystems – even in countries with the strictest thresholds.

That’s according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

One lake included as part of the study on how road salt affects aquatic species is Lake George, where researchers have been monitoring the effects of road salt and local attempts to reduce the use of the common de-icer.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Dr. Rick Relyea, Director of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Darrin Freshwater Institute on Lake George, about the new study.