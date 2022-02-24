Former Ludlow Selectman announces candidacy for state legislature

A former selectboard member in Ludlow, who also served as chief-of-staff to a State Senator, has announced a bid for a seat in the legislature from western Massachusetts.

Democrat Aaron Saunders is running to represent the 7th Hampden District in the Massachusetts House. The newly redrawn sprawling district stretches from the Springfield suburbs to rural towns in Franklin and Worcester Counties.

The incumbent, Representative Jake Oliveira, is running for the Democratic nomination for the State Senate seat currently occupied by Eric Lesser, who is a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Saunders.

Aaron Saunders

With Representative Oliveira indicating he's running for Senate, it leaves an opportunity for Western Massachusetts and specifically the towns of the 7th Hampdon to have strong and effective leadership on their behalf at a time where we really need it.

Paul Tuthill

And why do you believe you are the person to take that role?

Aaron Saunders

Well, in part, it's the experience that I have both in municipal government as a Select Board member in Ludlow for seven years, as well as my time in the State House as chief of staff to former Senator (Gale) Candaras for six years. It gives me the opportunity to hit the ground running as a small business owner, I've gotten accustomed to the challenges that a lot of small businesses and residents out here have faced in the midst of COVID. And I'm hopeful that these experiences will allow me to be effective on behalf of the communities and the residents here to enact some real change.

Paul Tuthill

What real change specifically are you are you talking about?

Aaron Saunders

Well, I think the top of the list is regional equity for Western Mass. And I know this is something that is often said, but not often enacted, you know, for communities in the northern part of this district. And throughout for that matter, ensuring that the Commonwealth lives up to its obligation to fully fund state owned land PILOTS, provide the compensation that these communities deserve, and really need. The regional economic development engines in Springfield and the University of Massachusetts need continued support, because an awful lot of folks who reside in this district go to work there, and their livelihoods depend on it. You know, third, I look forward to joining the legislative team on some of the pressing issues that we have, whether it's climate change, whether it's refocusing ourselves on the devastating effects of addiction and ensuring there's adequate mental health resources for folks out here and across the Commonwealth. The list goes on, and I'm eager to take on the challenge.

Paul Tuthill

The the state has billions of dollars still available in COVID recovery money, ARPA money, Municipalities have tens of millions of dollars that they received directly. Is that money being put to good use at this at this juncture

Aaron Saunders

Well, the short answer is that there's always more that can be done. And the trick here is spending wisely and putting those dollars to the most effective use. There are some needs in Western Mass that are unique. In terms of their relative impact, I would advocate for the appropriate use of ARPA funding on the UI Trust Fund, so that the impacts of closures and impacts of COVID generally on our small businesses in Western Mass are not being doubled through the increase in UI rates. I think that our resiliency, in terms of what's next is going to be top of mind. We can't just be responsive, we need to look forward and figure out a way to put the funds within the constraints that the federal government has sent to ensure if and when we're faced with another challenge, like COVID, we're able to go into it with more confidence that we can come out of it stronger.

Paul Tuthill

The district used to include a part of the city of Springfield, basically the Indian Orchard Neighborhood, but it no longer includes any of the city of Springfield it's now a suburban district, if you will. Does that change things much?

Aaron Saunders

It's a unique district for sure. In terms of touching four counties. It cuts across two congressional districts and the needs of Wendell and the needs of Petersham, and Shutesbury. there are common threads with the needs of Ludlow and Belchertown. But what doesn't change is the fact that Western Mass as a region and our legislative delegation has to be a team, we can't be siloed into our specific communities that pits suburban legislators against urban legislators. The Hampden County versus Hampshire County, we're all in this together in the regional needs that we have in order to be successful in meeting them requires a regional response. And I'm excited to join that team, if I'm able to earn the support to be elected.

Paul Tuthill

So what's the most important role you see a state legislator playing?

Aaron Saunders

It's being responsive. It's being responsive to your constituents. It's being responsive to your communities, and then it's being effective. It's easy to say the right things. You know, everyone is for education. Everyone is for jobs. But being able to use your role as state representative to help affect positive change for those constituents in those communities, is an entirely different kettle of fish. And I believe that I bring a unique set of experiences and expertise to this role that will allow me to not only be responsive, but also to be effective.

