Oral histories of Holyoke veterans sought

A new project is looking to gather the oral histories of military veterans with connections to Holyoke, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts State Historic Records Advisory Board awarded $15,000 to the Wistariahurst Museum and the Holyoke Veterans’ Services.

The organizations are now looking for veterans willing to share their military story through an oral history interview.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Penni Martorell, Curator and City Historian at Wistariahurst.