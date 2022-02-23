© 2022
Oral histories of Holyoke veterans sought

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST
Veterans of the Vietnam War place wreaths at "The Wall" during a Veterans Day event at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall Monday.
Wistariahurst and Holyoke Veterans' Services collaborate on project

A new project is looking to gather the oral histories of military veterans with connections to Holyoke, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts State Historic Records Advisory Board awarded $15,000 to the Wistariahurst Museum and the Holyoke Veterans’ Services.

The organizations are now looking for veterans willing to share their military story through an oral history interview.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Penni Martorell, Curator and City Historian at Wistariahurst.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
