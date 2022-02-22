Springfield City Council president creates new committee on mental health
City Councilor Zaida Govan named chair
The president of the city council in Springfield, Massachusetts has announced a new committee on mental health care in the state’s third-largest city.
The pandemic has led to an unprecedented demand for mental health services.
City Council President Marcus Williams said a platform to look at how the city responds to the mental health crisis is long overdue.
City Councilor Zaida Govan, who is a licensed social worker, will chair the new committee.
She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.