Springfield City Council president creates new committee on mental health

The president of the city council in Springfield, Massachusetts has announced a new committee on mental health care in the state’s third-largest city.

The pandemic has led to an unprecedented demand for mental health services.

City Council President Marcus Williams said a platform to look at how the city responds to the mental health crisis is long overdue.

City Councilor Zaida Govan, who is a licensed social worker, will chair the new committee.

She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.