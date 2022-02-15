© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NYSDEC issues cease and desist to embattled Norlite facility in Cohoes
News
Northeast Report

After a more than 30-year run, Joe Wagner will leave the Massachusetts legislature

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
Joe_wagner.jpg
@repwagner
/
mobile.twitter.com
State Rep. Joe Wagner of Chicopee. The Democrat will need re-election in 2022, ending a 32 year career Beacon Hill.

The Democrat from Chicopee delivered funding for local projects, influenced statewide policy

One of the longest-serving and most influential state legislators from western Massachusetts is retiring.

Joe Wagner announced Tuesday that he will not run for re-election this year.

The Democrat from Chicopee was first elected to the Massachusetts House in 1991.

Currently the Second Assistant Majority Leader, Wagner previously chaired committees on transportation and on economic development.

He authored legislation that created the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and championed several roadway safety bills including the hands-free driving law.

Wagner helped negotiate the so-called “Grand Bargain Bill” in 2018 that led to an increase in the state’s minimum wage, paid family leave, and a permanent annual sales tax holiday.

His decision not to run again caught most observers by surprise.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.

Tags

News 2022 Massachusetts Election
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill