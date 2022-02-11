Newly revealed reports document inappropriate behavior by NY gaming officials

The New York State Inspector General has released several reports and documents related to investigations into the horse racing industry and state oversight of it.

Inspector General Lucy Lang released 15 documents dating from March 2015 to April 2021, as part of a transparency pledge from her office and Governor Kathy Hochul.

Included in the newly revealed documents are details on investigations into allegations of misconduct involving state racing officials.

Reports detail inappropriate employee relations, officials gambling during business hours, and the exchange of a phallic-shaped cake.

The reports were completed by the office of the Gaming Inspector General, which was folded into the Inspector General’s office as part of last year’s enacted state budget.

As part of a new policy, investigations that were completed but not publicized during the Cuomo administration are being released.