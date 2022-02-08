Douglas Trumbull, VFX legend behind “2001,” “Blade Runner,” and Berkshire County resident, dies at 79

According to a social media post from his daughter, Douglas Trumbull died Monday night “after a major two year battle with cancer, a brain tumor and a stroke.”

His effects work in films like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” and “Blade Runner” made him a titan in the field. Diane Pearlman is the executive director of the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative, where Trumbull was a board member.

“He was relentless," she told WAMC. "Like, if he had an idea, he just kept going on it until it came to fruition. And I think that drive and that sense of wanting to create what was next really influenced a lot of people who are still in the Berkshires creating film, and many who are now doing other types of work in the movie industry or even in the gaming industry.”

Trumbull, who also directed sci-fi classic “Silent Runnings,” moved to the Berkshires in 1987 and worked out of a studio in New Marlborough.