Pittsfield’s Omicron surge peak beginning to break

The Omicron surge sent the city’s 14-day daily case rate per 100,000 to over 283 on January 16th, far surpassing the previous record high of around 82 a year earlier.

Early this month, Pittsfield’s numbers have decreased steadily to around 169. Public Health Director Andy Cambi spoke to the Board of Health about the situation Wednesday.

“We are starting to see the downward trend of that locally and nationally," he said. "Something that I do want to note is the daily hospital census ,compared to the previous spikes that we used to deal with before, they did not rise as they did with previous spikes.”

Berkshire Medical Center, the county’s largest hospital located in downtown Pittsfield, is reporting 56 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the past two weeks.